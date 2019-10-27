Hitler reacts to Pachamama

2989 views

Hitler reacts to the apparent destruction of Pachamamas into the Tiber river.

00:00 - 00:03 ...despite the online outcries

00:04 - 00:05 of many overly rigid Catholics

00:05 - 00:07 who originate from these areas

00:08 - 00:12 We believe we can slander them online

00:12 - 00:15 and fulfill your modernist agenda.

00:17 - 00:19 Fine. Put the Pachamamas out.

00:19 - 00:21 Prominently in the Mass. I want them in full view.

00:24 - 00:26 Your Holiness,

00:27 - 00:28 I regret to tell you

00:31 - 00:33 They have been batted into the river Tiber

00:34 - 00:36 and the video has leaked online.

00:53 - 00:58 These cardinals will stay here: Keitel, Jodl, Krebs, and Burgdorf.

01:13 - 01:15 The rigids did WHAT!

01:15 - 01:17 Those Pachamamas were my legacy!

01:18 - 01:23 Who do they think they are, sedevacantists?

01:25 - 01:28 So this is what it has come to!

01:29 - 01:31 My twitter has been lying to me!

01:31 - 01:34 Everyone is lying to me, even my ultramontanists!

01:34 - 01:37 These traditionalists are sick! They have a double life!

01:37 - 01:40 Rigidity is not a gift of God.

01:40 - 01:42 Your Holiness, they are getting stronger.

01:42 - 01:46 They have Taylor Marshall! And Tim Gordon!

01:46 - 01:48 But we tried hacking their Wikipedia entry...

01:48 - 01:52 You idiots used a Vatican IP address!

01:53 - 01:54 ...you have coprophilia!

01:56 - 01:57 They appear good because

01:57 - 02:00 they look like they follow the Law;

02:00 - 02:03 But it's just more coprophilia!

02:04 - 02:08 Haven't they read Laudato Si??

02:08 - 02:13 Didn't they see the breast-feeding animals?

02:14 - 02:16 We need Communion in the hand!

02:17 - 02:21 Not on the tongue! And no more dead Latin!

02:27 - 02:29 I wrote Laudato Si so they understood

02:30 - 02:34 our real God is Mother Earth

02:34 - 02:36 And the Pachamamas were our gateway!

02:41 - 02:42 The Alta Vendita told us!

02:43 - 02:47 It was the path to modernism!

02:48 - 02:53 The stubborn rigids are whitened sepulchres!

02:54 - 02:56 Why do they even like Benedict more than me?

02:56 - 02:59 I was even Time's Man of the Year!

03:00 - 03:02 They HAVE to bow down to Pachamama!

03:04 - 03:07 It's OK, we still have Novus Ordo Masses.

03:14 - 03:16 We got Benedict to resign

03:19 - 03:23 and hid McCarrick so that we could obliterate Traditional Catholicism.

03:25 - 03:26 And yet they win.

03:31 - 03:33 Make some new Pachamamas.

03:40 - 03:46 Pretend you fished them out of the Tiber, even though no one will believe it.

03:46 - 03:49 Beyond that, I will not say one word about this!