Hitler reacts to Pachamama

00:00 - 00:03...despite the online outcries
00:04 - 00:05of many overly rigid Catholics
00:05 - 00:07who originate from these areas
00:08 - 00:12We believe we can slander them online
00:12 - 00:15and fulfill your modernist agenda.
00:17 - 00:19Fine. Put the Pachamamas out.
00:19 - 00:21Prominently in the Mass. I want them in full view.
00:24 - 00:26Your Holiness,
00:27 - 00:28I regret to tell you
00:31 - 00:33They have been batted into the river Tiber
00:34 - 00:36and the video has leaked online.
00:53 - 00:58These cardinals will stay here: Keitel, Jodl, Krebs, and Burgdorf.
01:13 - 01:15The rigids did WHAT!
01:15 - 01:17Those Pachamamas were my legacy!
01:18 - 01:23Who do they think they are, sedevacantists?
01:25 - 01:28So this is what it has come to!
01:29 - 01:31My twitter has been lying to me!
01:31 - 01:34Everyone is lying to me, even my ultramontanists!
01:34 - 01:37These traditionalists are sick! They have a double life!
01:37 - 01:40Rigidity is not a gift of God.
01:40 - 01:42Your Holiness, they are getting stronger.
01:42 - 01:46They have Taylor Marshall! And Tim Gordon!
01:46 - 01:48But we tried hacking their Wikipedia entry...
01:48 - 01:52You idiots used a Vatican IP address!
01:53 - 01:54...you have coprophilia!
01:56 - 01:57They appear good because
01:57 - 02:00they look like they follow the Law;
02:00 - 02:03But it's just more coprophilia!
02:04 - 02:08Haven't they read Laudato Si??
02:08 - 02:13Didn't they see the breast-feeding animals?
02:14 - 02:16We need Communion in the hand!
02:17 - 02:21Not on the tongue! And no more dead Latin!
02:27 - 02:29I wrote Laudato Si so they understood
02:30 - 02:34our real God is Mother Earth
02:34 - 02:36And the Pachamamas were our gateway!
02:41 - 02:42The Alta Vendita told us!
02:43 - 02:47It was the path to modernism!
02:48 - 02:53The stubborn rigids are whitened sepulchres!
02:54 - 02:56Why do they even like Benedict more than me?
02:56 - 02:59I was even Time's Man of the Year!
03:00 - 03:02They HAVE to bow down to Pachamama!
03:04 - 03:07It's OK, we still have Novus Ordo Masses.
03:14 - 03:16We got Benedict to resign
03:19 - 03:23and hid McCarrick so that we could obliterate Traditional Catholicism.
03:25 - 03:26And yet they win.
03:31 - 03:33Make some new Pachamamas.
03:40 - 03:46Pretend you fished them out of the Tiber, even though no one will believe it.
03:46 - 03:49Beyond that, I will not say one word about this!
03:53 - 03:56But tradition will be gone soon.